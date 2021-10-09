Nine more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 9): Nine more premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update said five of the premises are in Kuching, two in Sibu, and one each in Serian and Kota Samarahan.

The committee revealed that the premises in Kuching are Mydin Vista Tunku in Petrajaya, Vivacity Megamall, Plaza Merdeka, Wisma Satok, and Emart Matang, while in Sibu the premises are the Sibu Central Market (Night Market) and Medan Mall.

Two other premises are Aiman Mall in Kota Samarahan and Lepapa Hypermarket in Serian.

This brought the total number of premises in the state listed in HIDE to 514.

HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the state police have issued a total of 18 compounds for SOP violations all in Kuching, bringing total compounds issued by the police at 11,607.

Out of the total compounds issued today, 14 were for failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or record attendance before entering the premises, and four for not practicing physical distancing.