No floor prices for pepper due to stiff competition – Willie

KUCHING (Oct 9): The government cannot set the floor prices for pepper because of stiff competition from other pepper producing countries, says Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

He said Malaysia could not compete with other pepper-producing countries such as Vietnam.

“At the international level, we have the International Pepper Community (IPC) and among the countries involved are Vietnam, India, Indonesia, except Brazil.

“With IPC, we cannot put a floor price. If we do so we will face fierce competition from other countries. We simply cannot compete.

“If we put a floor price of RM10 per kg, for example, Vietnam can sell below RM10 because they have a huge stock. We just cannot compete with them,” he told a press conference after a meeting to strengthen an application system of the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) at their headquarters here yesterday.

MPB deputy director general (Operations) Jenny George and deputy director general (Development) Vincent Sawat were also present.

To compete, Willie advised MPB to train pepper growers in the country to produce high quality pepper for export.

The current market price of (black) pepper is RM17-RM18 per kg, and RM28.50 per kg for white pepper. Production cost is said to be RM10.20 per kg.

“A pepper farmer can thus make RM8 per kg profit for black pepper, and RM18 per kg for white pepper,” Willie said.