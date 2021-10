Only one longhouse in Sarawak put under EMCO today – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 9): Only one longhouse in Pakan were placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily Covid-19 update said Rh Tommy at Ulu Empit in Pakan has been placed under the EMCO starting Oct 9 until 18.

No EMCO extensions were announced, as 16 localities ended their EMCO today including 15 longhouses and a timber camp, SDMC added.

The Ba Puak timber camp in Telang usan together with Rh Entrie, Tanjung Bijat, Sri Aman; Rh Asol, Tabau, Krian, Saratok; Rh Galing, Lubok Nibong, Kabong; Rh Beti, Mujau, Spak, Betong; Rh Randi, Entanak, Betong; Rh Tambi, Ng Dasu, Pakan; Rh Ali, Melepong, Pakan; Rh Enchangie, Ulu Pedanum, Pakan; Rh Mandau, Sg Maram Ulu Buku, Pakan; Rh Moses, Rantau Pitak Entabai, Julau; Rh Fabian Unggang, Sungai Sapi, 25KM Jalan Julau-Entabai, Julau; RhJeffery, Nanga Entabai, Julau; and Rh Liba, Nanga Bua, Julau ended their EMCO today.

Rh Engkulau, Wong Besi Api, Julau and Rh Senaun, Ulu Binatang, Bintangor, Meradong will end their EMCO tomorrow.