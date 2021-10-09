Only two active clusters in Sarawak report three new Covid-19 cases today – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 9): A total of 77 clusters in Sarawak remained active today, with two recording three new cases today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update today said Long Urun Cluster recorded two new cases, while Duras Cluster one.

The other 75 clusters recorded no new cases, and no new ones were also reported today.

Meanwhile, SSDMC also announced the end of three clusters today after no new cases were reported from them over the last 28 days.

They are the Tanjung Kibong 2 Cluster in Sibu, Menuang Baru Cluster in Limbang and Sawit 16 Cluster in Beluru.