People not receptive to having too many political parties – Zahid

BAGAN DATUK (Oct 9): The people are not keen to have too many political parties as this can lead to ideological differences and cause the country’s economy to be mired in uncertainties, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the country should be moving forward by avoiding the creation of new parties and reducing political differences.

“In a country practising democracy, the people are free to set up any association, society or political party. But we should be mindful that with too many parties, no one party will be dominant enough to form the backbone of a democratic government.

“To us, there is no new Umno, no old Umno. We accommodate all age groups including veterans. Any differences in opinion are appreciated by every level of the leadership. I do not think there is a need to revive a party that was declared illegal in 1988.

“This spirit should be injected into the present Umno. Let’s unite so that we can move forward on the same platform. Not only Umno but Barisan Nasional also needs to be strengthened; It’s time to set aside our political differences for the sake of our beloved country,” he added.

The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament (MP) told reporters this after joining Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad at a vaccination programme at the homes of house-ridden patients about 110 km from here today.

Ahmad Zahid was commenting on media reports that Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, better known as Ku Li, had organised a meeting with a group of Umno veterans yesterday to discuss efforts to establish the “old Umno”.

On Sept 21, Ku Li expressed his desire to revive the old Umno and invited anyone interested to join him in his plan. – Bernama