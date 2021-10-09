PSB man tells authorities to explain delays in issuing death certs of Covid victims

KUCHING (Oct 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa representative Datuk Dr John Lau has urged the relevant authority to explain the delays in issuing death certificates for Covid-19 victims in the state.

Lau said death certificates were needed for many purposes, including for probate, banks, business operations and insurance claims.

“In recent weeks, it was reported that Covid-19 deaths were reported late. It is learnt that the reason for the delay was due to backlogs.

“To the best of our understanding, once a patient dies, after the necessary medical procedures, a death certificate will be issued and certified by the medical officer,” said Lau in a statement.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Lau said 968 people in the state had died of the coronavirus, including 181 brought-in-dead (BID) that constituted about 18.7 per cent of the death toll.

“The BID figure is shocking and alarming. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to members of the affected families. Our hearts go to them and we are holding them in our hearts always,” he said.

Lau also asked the authorities to explain measures taken to vaccinate the remaining 25.5 per cent of the state population.

He stressed vaccination was the only way to prevent oneself from contracting Covid-19, and the recommended standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be upheld by all quarters of the society.