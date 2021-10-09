Residents demand solution to water problem

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 9): The residents of Seri Maju Apartment and Sepanggar Ria here once again highlighted the problem of water shortage in the area.

Representatives from both housings stated that the water problem has been worsening since the first phase of Movement Control Order (MCO) last year and put the blame on the management for not initiating solution.

Walter Jaiseh, one of the representatives when contacted by The Borneo Post on Saturday, said the residents had brought up the matter to the management, however the problem is still not solved.

“Water is a very important basic need in human life. We request that the authorities take into account our complaints and problems. Our daily lives have been badly affected, especially those with small children and senior citizens to take care,” he said.

Another representative, Jenny Sedomon said some of the residents have been following up the issue with the Water Department, and hoping both parties can work together.

“The Water Department has been offering help by supplying water but the management did not do anything to facilitate.

“This is a serious problem for us, especially during this pandemic where we are unable to clean ourselves properly and this will be a threat to our family at home.

“We hope the management will do something because we just cannot take it anymore,” she added.