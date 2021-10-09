Sabah football development plan

KOTA KINABALU(Oct 9): A football development plan involving three parties, namely Sabah Football Association (SAFA), Sabah State Sports Council (MSNS) and National Sports Council (MSN), is expected to be realised soon.

SAFA Assistant Secretary General Azman Mastar said the plan is an effort to continue the development of the sport in the state.

He said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed by the three parties in the near future.

Azman said through the agreement, a continuous development plan will be planned in accordance with the situation from time to time.

He added that the plan will also to ensure that football in the state can continue to produce players with potential and further enhance the name of the state and country.

“Through this platform of understanding, we can share expertise in the field of football as well as an opportunity to exchange technical and professional expertise between the three parties from time to time,” he said when met after holding discussions between the three sports bodies held online on Friday.

Present at the discussion were MSN Special Development Branch Head Shukri Harun, Sabah NSC Director Mohd Hasni Mohd Noor, SAFA Executive Secretary David Wisom and SAFA Technical Director Omar Maya Amat.

Azman said the progress of football management will also be able to be applied from the grassroots level in an effort to produce more potential players.

He said Sabah has a glorious history in producing football legends such as Datuk James Wong, Datuk Hassan Sani and Matlan Marjan.

“With efforts like this, it is not impossible for us to produce more players who can not only raise the status of the state football but also the country on the international stage,” he said.