Special task force to be set up to study allegations of former AG Tommy Thomas – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 9): The Cabinet has agreed to set up a special task force to conduct a preliminary study before any further action is taken on the allegations of former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his book ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the task force would be chaired by a former Chief Justice who would be appointed soon.

“Meanwhile, the (Prime Minister’s Department’s) Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) will act as the secretariat,” he said in a statement today.

He said the proposed special task force among others aims to investigate Thomas’ allegations of abuse of power in the appointment of judges.

The team will also investigate allegations of executive interference in the judiciary, selective and political prosecution as well as breaches of the oath of secrecy.

Ismail Sabri said the task force would be given six months to obtain findings and make recommendations for tabling to the Cabinet for follow-up action.

On Feb 28 last year, Thomas resigned as Attorney-General, four months before his contract expired following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

He handed in his resignation letter to then interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the same day.

Thomas, 69, was appointed as AG by Dr Mahathir on June 4, 2018 for a two-year term to replace Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali after the Barisan Nasional government lost in the 14th General Election.

Thomas’ term of office was supposed to end in June 2020.

Thomas, a prominent lawyer, earlier this year published the book ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’.

The book received a lot of criticism from various quarters including the Attorney-General’s Chambers, lawyers, politicians and the public for allegedly containing elements of incitement, insult and slander.

Following that, the police received more than a hundred reports against Thomas regarding the publication of the book. – Bernama