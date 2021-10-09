Traffic jams at Mile 6 great inconvenience, says PSB man

KUCHING (Oct 9): Congestion and traffic jams at Mile 6 Kuching-Serian road are causing great inconvenience to road users particularly during rush hours, says Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa representative Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng.

He claimed that in the past few days, not less than 80 people had called him about their concerns of the Mile 6 congestion and traffic jam.

He said he and his team had even conducted surveys to gauge the feelings and feedback from road users in the past one week.

“The survey was done based on street interviews with 150 persons being asked for their opinions.

“About 95 per cent of those interviewed said the traffic congestion at Mile 6 has caused much inconvenience for them; late to arrive at their offices and also late in their appointments.

“They are also late in arriving home after work,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lau said all the respondents confirmed that they were unhappy with the authorities on the worsening traffic jam.

“They also said they are not used to heavy traffic jams in Kuching like at Mile 6.

“They all felt that a better traffic flow is possible if the authorities have stayed focused and increased the workforce to build that portion of Pan Borneo Highway,” he added.

Lau said he and his team visited the site again yesterday morning to observe the traffic flow.

He and business leaders agreed with responses from the 150 persons interviewed during the street polls.