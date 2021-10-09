TYT confers state awards to 38 recipients, Ahmad Urai leads list of honours

KUCHING (Oct 9): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud today conferred various state awards and medals to 39 recipients in conjunction with his 85th birthday celebration.

The investiture ceremony took place at Dewan Lapau, State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here.

Leading the list of recipients of Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’ was former Yang Dipertua Dewan Negara Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Ahmad Urai Datu Hakim Abang Mohideen.

Also receiving the same award posthumously was the former Sarawak first Cabinet member, the late Datuk Amar Pengiran Hipni Pengiran Anu, who was represented by his wife at the ceremony.

Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, State Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, State Attorney General Dato SriTalat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar and entrepreneur Dato Sri Kho Kak Beng received the Darjah Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) that carries the title “Dato Sri”.

The investiture ceremony also saw the conferral of Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak, Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) bearing the title ‘Datuk’ to Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs and Public Communication Unit Sarawak (UKAS) Datuk Abdullah Saidol and Shin Yang Group of Companies Managing Director Datuk James Ling Lu Kiong.

Apart from that, Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) which carries the title ‘Datu’ was awarded to 11 recipients, namely Sri Aman Division Resident Datu Indit Bangai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Modernisation, Customary Land and Sarawak Regional Development Datu Edwin Abit, former Sarawak State Education Director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad and Kuching Division Resident Datu Sherrina Hussaini.

Other recipients for DJBS were Datu Dr Rashidah Bolhassan, Datu Jack Aman Luat, Datu Hashim Bojet, Datu Muhammad Yakup Kari, Datu Abdullah Julaihi, Datu Khiruddin [email protected] and Profesor Madya Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

Another two DJBS recipients could not attend to the ceremony and they were Datu Kameri Affandi and Datu Lau Hieng Ung.

To conclude the ceremony, 17 recipients were conferred with Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak, Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) which carries the title of ‘Dato’.

They are Senator Dato Dr. Zaidi Suhaili, Senator Dato Dr. Nuing Jeluing, Samalaju assemblyman Dato Majang Renggi, Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Dato Dr Zaleha Christine Abdullah, Lingga assemblywoman Dato Simoi Peri, Dato Dona Babil, Dato Pandelela Rinong Pamg, Dato Polit Hamzah, Sarawak Deputy Commissioner of Police Dato Mancha Ata, Dato Dr. Spencer Empading Sanggin, Dato Dr. Chin Zin Hing, Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, Dato Austin Dimin Niyon, Dato Ir. Christopher Adrian, Dato Chai Voon Tok and Dato Wilfred Billy Panyau.

Also present at the ceremony were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Ministers, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar, ministers, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and other dignitaries.