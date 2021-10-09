Unwise to hold election next month says deputy dean

KUCHING (Oct 9): It is unwise to hold the 12th State Election next month given the high number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak, said political anaylst Dr Arnold Puyok.

The Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities Deputy Dean said he is looking at early or mid next year for the next state polls to be called.

He felt that the “best time” to call the next state election would be when the Covid-19 infections in Sarawak has subsided.

“November is a bit too early. I am looking at early or mid next year. The ‘best time’ to hold the election can only be determined if the Covid-19 cases in Sarawak show a downward trend and the authorities have the full capacity and capability to conduct an election in an extremely difficult and delicate situation, South Korea is a case in point,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He was prompted for comments on Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s call to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) yesterday not to hold the 12th State Election amid the ongoing pandemic.

On the implementation of Undi18, Arnold asserted that no political parties should worry about the new policy – lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

“In fact, they (political parties) should be thankful because Undi18 will expand voting base and make voting more representative.

“This is also the time for political parties to prove that they have the support of the young people, which represent a critical component of the country’s demography,” he said.