Youths delighted able to vote in next state election

KUCHING (Oct 9): Several Sarawakian youths are delighted to know that they are now automatic registered voters, and are eager to exercise their rights in the next state election.

All they need to do now until Oct 31 is to confirm their MyKad number and places of voting among other things to the Election Commission (EC) through the app https://mysprsppa.spr.gov.my to ensure they do not miss the boat come the next polling day.

Viviyen Desi Geoge, 20, a Building diploma student who will be casting her votes at Tanjong Batu for the state election and Bintulu for parliamentary election said she was speechless after finding out she was now a voter.

Her excitement is understandable as she was one of the five plaintiffs who filed a judicial review against the Malaysian government for delaying the implementation of the ‘Undi18’.

When asked on her initial feeling after finding out the matter, Viviyen said: “At first I was speechless knowing that I am able to cast my vote at such a young age.

“However, when it starts sinking in a bit, I felt really excited and I am now really looking forward to casting my vote in the next election.”

She said she would motivate friends to update their particulars, for instances, their addresses, and preferred places of voting to the EC.

“Since the https://mysprsppa.spr.gov.my was made available on Oct 1, I have forwarded the links to my friends and encouraged all of them to update their particulars,” she said.

She said youths including those aged 18 and 19, could contribute meaningfully to the country.

“Hopefully our votes will determine future leaders who will be sincere and responsible in making a new and better Malaysia.

“My advice to the older generation is for them to give way to the younger generation in politics. Learn to trust the younger generation and stop treating us as the future generation. We are the present generation. The future is now.”

Viviyen’s fellow plaintiff in the judicial review application, Grace Chang Swee Ern, 19, also lauded the Sept 3 court decision in making sure that those aged 18 to 20 could join those above 21 to take part in the democratic process of voting, starting next year.

The SMK Green Road student will be voting at Batu Lintang (state) and Bandar Kuching (parliamentary).

Asked how it felt to be automatically registered as a voter, Chang said: “I felt really happy and excited at first when I found out I am now a voter, it is not easy for us (youths) to get there.

“This mean we will be having a voice in the future of this country and it will be reflected in the democratic process. I’m hoping that our votes will make Malaysia a better country.

“When I first received the information that the EC has opened pre-registration for Malaysians aged 18 and above ahead of the automatic registration, I shared the information with my friends, who are also happy that they are now voters. They are excited to know where they will vote,” Chang said with delight.

She also hoped that youths would understand that their votes matter and that their right to vote is a fundamental human right.

“Voting is also a factor in changing our lives and our country because it allows us to express ourselves on issues that are important to us.

“My advice to the older generation is not to look down on youths. Age has nothing to do with maturity. Youths are now more concerned about the decisions vital to their future,” Chang said.

Youths must also be an informed and educated lot, she added.

Three 21-year-olds interviewed at random also shared similar sentiments with Viviyen and Chang.

Ronan Bichen, a quantity surveyor degree student who will be voting at Stakan (state) and Kota Samarahan (parliamentary) said he was excited but not surprised to find out that he is now an automatic registered voter.

“I was not surprised as I followed the news in the social media. I will encourage my friends to update their particulars with the EC as it is high time for us to take part in elections. It is also apt because our voices have to be heard also.

“My hope for the future of youths is for us to be responsible when voting. Vote for those who really want to serve the people. Always do good and take part in nation building in whatever way possible.

“My advice to the older generation is for them to be decent and not to be stuck in the world of religious bigotry but promote racial harmony and peace,” he added.

Gainfully employed photographer Jessember Sang Michael said he had mixed feeling at first. Nervous and excited to find out that he was now an automatic registered voter.

He encouraged his friends to assist the EC to update their particulars at the MySPR SPPA website.

“My advices to the older generation is to teach, train and support us (youths) to be more involved in any field we are interested in,” said Jessember, who will cast his votes at Tasik Biru (state) and Mas Gading (parliamentary).

Office system management degree student Audrey Changak Sangin said she was at first surprised when told that she was now an automatic registered voter.

“Now, I feel more responsible that I am a voter. I hope the younger generation will stop being too dependent on the older generation because we (youths) are the nation’s hope.

“Youths are in fact open-minded and very tolerant lot. We are also eager to learn and develop something new. For the older generation, it is important for them to understand, keep an open mind and work together with us.

“We have a chance to do things differently and help to build the nation. Don’t worry if you are not recognised, but strive to be worthy of recognition,” said Audrey, who will be voting at Stakan for the state polls and Kota Samarahan, for parliamentary polls.