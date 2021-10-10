12 premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Oct 10): Twelve premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement today, SDMC said the premises are Sibu Central Market (Night Market) in Sibu, Mydin (Vista Tunku) in Petrajaya, Sibu Central Market in Sibu, Medan Mall in Sibu, Vivacity in Kuching, Plaza Merdeka in Kuching, Wisma Satok in Kuching, The Spring Shopping Mall in Kuching, Emart (Batu Kawa) in Kuching, TZ Burger at Bandar Baru Semariang, Farley (Sibu) in Sibu, and SRH (Mydin) at Bandar Baru Semariang.

This brings the total number of premises in the state listed in HIDE to 514.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police have issued a total of 24 compounds for SOP violations, bringing total compounds issued by the police to 11,631.

Of the total compounds, 20 were issued in Kuching and four in Saratok.

Out of the total compounds issued today, 12 were issued for not practicing social distancing, six for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or recording attendance before entering the premises, four for exiting EMCO areas without permission and one each for not wearing face masks and company owner that failed to ensure workers following the SOP.

No arrests were made by the police.

Meanwhile, one compound was issued by the Sarikei District Council for not updating customer logbook.

This brings total compounds issued by local government authorities to 1,513.