72 active Covid-19 clusters remain in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 10): There are 72 Covid-19 active clusters in Sarawak, out of which four recorded a total of eight new cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said that the Tembok Limbang Cluster recorded three cases, followed by the Bungey 2 Cluster (3), Melaban Cluster (1) and Opar Cluster (1).

The remaining 68 clusters in the state did not record any new cases.

No new clusters were also declared today.

Meanwhile, five clusters ended today after no new cases were reported from the clusters within the last 28 days.

The clusters are Sungai Penyarai 2 Cluster in Tatau, Kaman Cluster in Bau, Sawit Gelasah Cluster in Subis, Beruru Cluster in Pakan and Nanga Lasi Mit Cluster in Julau.