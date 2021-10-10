Contractor relooks traffic management plan to ease congestion at Mile 7

KUCHING (Oct 10): Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak has instructed its contractor to relook traffic management plan to alleviate congestion at the junction near Mile 7.

In a statement, JKR Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit said the contractor had recently set up an additional lane in front of Borneo Museum House at Mile 7, Kota Sentosa to make two lanes.

“Monitoring by the contractor’s traffic management team has improved traffic flow with the additional lane.”

It added that the contractor was instructed to seek assistance from traffic police especially during peak hours.

JKR Sarawak stated the contractor has set up a mobile traffic team to monitor the traffic situation at areas around the construction site of Pan Borneo Highway.

“JKR Sarawak has also reminded the contractor to carry out construction works at the scheduled time while adhering with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities.”

It added that the construction of the flyover at the junction of Mile 7 and Mile 10 are proceeding smoothly and the closure of road junction may be reduced to two instead of three months as announced.

JKR Sarawak pointed out the junction at Mile 7 has been scheduled to reopen Oct 12, while the junction at Mile 10 will reopen end of this month.

The contractor has informed that the junction at Mile 6 will be closed starting Oct 15 for the construction of a flyover.

“To reduce traffic congestion, there will be two temporary traffic lanes between Kuching and Serian.”

As construction works at Mile 6, Mile 7 and Mile 10 were ahead of schedule, JKR Sarawak expected the Kuching Serian road alignment under Contract Work Package 02 to be completed March next year instead of April.

The public may channel complaints or follow the latest development on Pan Borneo Highway project by contacting the Pan Borneo Highway Unit of JKR Sarawak at 082-230879.

Alternatively, the agency can be reached on Facebook under Unit Lebuhraya Pan Borneo JKR Sarawak, Instagram platform at Unit Lebuhraya Pan Borneo JKRS, YouTube platform at Pan Borneo Highway Unit, JKR Sarawak or drop an email to [email protected]

Stampin MP and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen had recently questioned the need to close the Mile 7 traffic light junction for three months for the flyover project.

Chong said he had submitted two questions to the Parliament asking the Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to be answerable for the heavy traffic jams caused by the prolonged flyover construction works at three road junctions at Mile 6, Mile 7 and Mile 10.