Covid-19: 98.76 pct of Sarawak’s 1,132 new cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Oct 10): 98.76 per cent or 1,118 cases out of 1,132 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak are under Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said that 207 cases or 18.29 per cent were in Category 1 while 911 (80.48 per cent) were in Category 2.

There were six cases or 0.53 per cent under Category 3 (having pneumonia), four cases or 0.35 per cent were in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and four cases or 0.35 per cent were Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support).

A total of 35 districts recorded new cases today, with Kuching topping the list with 325 cases, followed by Sibu (154) and Miri (137).

There were 15 districts recording double-digit cases today, with Lawas recording 68 cases, Bintulu (66), Bau (52), Betong (50), Limbang (39), Mukah, Samarahan and Simunjan (24), Sarikei (23), Meradong and Matu (13), Saratok (12), Daro and Pusa (11).

The remaining 17 districts recorded single digit cases, with Lubok Antu and Subis recorded eight cases each; Serian and Telang Usan (7); Dalat and Kanowit (5); Asajaya, Selangau and Sebauh (4); Kapit, Song and Kabong (3); Marudi, Belaga, Julau and Pakan (2); and Beluru (1).

Bukit Mabong, Tanjung Manis, Lundu, Tebedu and Tatau recorded zero cases today.