Covid-19: Malaysia records 7,373 new cases, cumulative cases now at 2,339,594

KUCHING (Oct 10): Malaysia has recorded 7,373 new Covid-19 cases today, said the country Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

With the new cases today, the cumulative cases of Covid-19 in the country now stands at 2,339,594, he said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the detailed information on the number of new cases in different states will be made available later on the Ministry of Health’s website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my

In a separate post post, Dr Noor Hisham appealed to the public not to let their guard down as the country is approaching the milestone of vaccinating 90 per cent of the adult population.

“Although our adult vaccination rate is almost 90 per cent, this is not an excuse for us to take Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for granted.

“We must continue to comply to all precautionary measures including self-testing. Please stay vigilant at all times,” he said.