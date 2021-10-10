Covid-19: Sarawak records three fatalities from Oct 2 to 8

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sarawak recorded three Covid-19 fatalities from Oct 2 to 8, including one Brought-in-Dead case, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said that the BID case was a 52-year-old man from Kuching who had high blood and had passed away on Oct 5.

He was brought into the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

One death was recorded on Oct 2 involving a woman aged 62 from Samarahan who died at SGH.

She had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The death recorded on Oct 8 involved an 87-year-old man from Kuching who died at SGH.

He had high blood, heart disease and COPD.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state currently stands at 986.