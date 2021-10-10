Crocodile attack victim’s body found

TAWAU (Oct 10): The body of a woman who was reported missing after she was attacked by a crocodile in a river at Kampung Serudung Laut Kalabakan on Saturday, was found early Sunday morning.

The remains of Fosanih binti Nansel, 22, was found by villagers two days after the attack.

Tawau fire and rescue operation chief Zainal Putra Nuadin said villagers found the victim’s body some 300 meters from where she was first reported missing around 8am on Oct 10.

“Fire and rescue personnel helped to carry the body out from the water and handed it to the police for further action,” said Zainal, adding that the operation ended at 10.27am.