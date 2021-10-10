Even dragons need protection

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): The Asian water monitor lizard, known as ‘biawak’ in Malaysia, is one of the largest predators in the Asian wetlands, and it is one of the largest predators in Borneo, just after the estuarine crocodile and the Sunda clouded leopard.

Nonetheless, different from its feline competitor, the water monitor is a generalist species that persists abundantly in anthropogenic habitats. Its broad diet and tolerance to human presence has made it one of the most abundant predators in the island, taking advantage of the abundant food generated in oil palm plantations, human settlements and farms, such as rodents and man-made food.

However, although oil palm plantations offer a large amount of food for the water monitor, the environmental conditions, such as the lack of low vegetation, large areas of open sky, and trees unable to be climbed by these large lizards, make these places inconvenient to fulfill all their biological functions.

Hence, the surrounding forest plays a fundamental role in the dynamics of the water monitor population ecology.

In this context, a study carried out by scientists from Danau Girang Field Centre (DGFC), Cardiff University and wildlife managers from Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) aimed to understand how the species has adapted to an oil palm-dominated landscape in the Kinabatangan floodplain and what are the implications for this adaptation.

“During more than four years, my team and I spent time catching, sampling and GPS-tagging monitor lizards to respond to several fundamental ecological questions,” said Dr Sergio Guerrero-Sanchez, ex-PhD student at Cardiff University and DGFC and currently a research fellow at University College Sabah Foundation.

“A piece of this research published a few days ago in the journal PLoS ONE showed that the number of lizards inhabiting the forests of the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary is much larger than the number of individuals living in the oil palm plantations. Our study also suggests that the forest surrounding the oil palm estates offers the necessary protection to avoid antagonist encounters, as well as to mate and breed,” added Guerrero-Sanchez.

“During my PhD, I was supported by a grant from the Mexican Council for Science and Technology. I was amazed by the similarities between Sabah and my home country, Mexico, especially in the Southern region, and I hope that my experience in Sabah can also contribute to understand the possible consequences of the oil palm expansion in Mexico, as well as in Southeast Asia and Latin-America,” concluded Guerrero-Sanchez.

Danau Girang Field Centre director Professor Benoit Goossens said their findings not only reinforced the necessity of protecting the natural forest around the plantations, but highlighted the urgency of creating forest corridors within the estates, that would help establishing a balanced dynamic of the animal’s community in the floodplain.

“We believe that our results could be an example of what is occurring with other species with similar preferences, but also that it may have some implications over the prey community,” added Goossens who is one of the authors of the paper.

Silvester Saimin, Senior Wildlife Officer for Sabah Wildlife Department, said the monitor lizard is protected under Schedule 2 of the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, for which hunting and collection require a permit.

“Hunting of monitor lizards is not common in Sabah and the species is abundant all over the state. It happens that the department has to intervene for minor conflicts especially in urban areas, and need to move animals in safer (forested) areas,” said Saimin who is one of the co-authors of the study.