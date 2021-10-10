Handicapped man in Kota Bharu gets 15 years’ jail, 10 strokes of cane for raping disabled daughter

KOTA BHARU (Oct 10): A handicapped man was sentenced to 15 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane by the Session Courts today for raping his disabled daughter.

Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin meted out the sentence against the 50-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to raping his 16-year-old daughter.

The court ordered the man to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was Sept 28.

The facts stated that the incident came to light after the victim complained to her teacher about the accused’s conduct and the teacher then took the victim to the hospital and lodged a police report.

Further investigations revealed that the victim had recorded a video of her father’s assault at about 11.59 pm on August 18, using her mobile phone.

The victim, who has foot deformities, also claimed she was first raped by the accused in March 2017, a week after her stepmother died, and that the accused committed the heinous crime about 30 times in her bedroom.

The accused was charged with committing the crime in a room in his house near Kuala Krai, at about 11.59 pm, on Aug 18 under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for a term not exceeding 30 years and whipping of not less than 10 strokes of the cane.

In mitigation, the unrepresented man asked for a lenient sentence however Deputy Public Prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against the accused to commensurate with the serious offence. – Bernama