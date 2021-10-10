Health Ministry proposes establishment of National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 10): The Ministry of Health (MOH) plans to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health to educate and help people affected by mental illnesses, says its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the centre would not only function as a research centre but also as an easy access point for mental health-related matters.

“The MOH is also committed to focusing on the mental health of the people, besides physical health. The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in various effects such as the loss of loved ones and also in terms of financial problems,” he said.

Khairy said this during the launch of the Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020–2025 and the ‘Let’s TALK Minda Sihat’ media campaign conducted virtually in conjunction with World Mental Health Day today.

According to Khairy, the MySejahtera application will also be improved to enable those with mental health problems to seek help through the application, while the Healthy Malaysia National Agenda will be launched soon to support the National Recovery Plan from Covid-19.

On the Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020–2025, Khairy said it was the MOH’s long-term policy to improve the country’s mental health services, and the policy was prepared by mental health experts by taking into account input from various stakeholders.

Eight key scopes are outlined in the plan including improving the governance and regulatory framework, strengthening the mental health control system, ensuring the availability and accessibility of comprehensive mental health services, and strengthening mental health resources.

It also covers the scope of enhancing cross-sectoral cooperation, promoting mental well-being and health, strengthening preparedness during emergencies, crises and disasters, as well as suicide prevention.

On the ‘Let’s TALK Minda Sihat’ media campaign, Khairy said the MOH was looking to reach out to 22 million Malaysians through various media platforms to raise awareness on mental health.

The national theme for the World Mental Health Day celebration this year is ‘Towards Mental Health Equality’, which is in line with the global theme of ‘Mental Health Care for All: Let’s Make It a Reality’ set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). — Bernama