High tea reception held in conjunction with Taib’s 85th birthday

KUCHING (Oct 10): The 85th birthday celebration of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud continued today with a high tea reception held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex at Petra Jaya here.

Taib, who was joined by his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, arrived at the reception held with strict compliance to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Also accompanying him were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Assistant Minister of Public Health and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee, who represented the minister-in-charge of the event.

The high-tea reception kicked off with ‘Ngalu Temuai’, a traditional multi-ethnic dance performed by dancers of Dayak Cultural Foundation to welcome the guests.

The Head of State was then invited to cut the ‘pulut kuning’ or yellow glutinous rice cake as a symbolic gesture to mark his birthday.

He also handed over contributions worth RM240,000 to 12 welfare institutions by the State Welfare Department which will enable them to carry out activities with residents of the institutions.

The recipients were Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching Board of Visitors, Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu Board of Visitors, Samarahan Rehabilitation Centre Board of Visitors, Tunas Bakti School Kuching Board of Visitors, Tunas Bakti (P) School Miri Board of Visitors, Taman Seri Puteri Kuching Board of Visitors, Datuk Ajibah Abol Sri Aman Children’s Home Board of Visitors, Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah Children’s Home Board of Visitors, Desa Bina Diri Kuching Board of Visitors, Asrama Akhlak (L) Kuching, and Asrama Akhlak (P) Kuching.

Taib, Ragad and guests were later treated to more performances including a medley of songs by Malaysian screen legend Tan Sri P Ramlee, which were performed by artistes under the Sarawak Arts Council.

Also present at the reception were Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, Assistant Minister of Community Well-being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and his wife Dato Fatimah Mohd Iskandar, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, and Sarawak Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad