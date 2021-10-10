How Taib’s vision for Sarawak could be traced to formative years in Australia

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sarawak Alumni of the University of Adelaide secretary general Rodger Chan has shared his memories studying at the Australian university as Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud did two decades after him.

In a recent statement, Chan said he came to know the Governor of Sarawak when he was studying studying Architecture and Computer Sciences at the University of Adelaide in Australia in the 1980s.

Since then, he said he had heard from Taib directly about his experiences and views on his early university days in Australia.

“Tun’s advice had led me to return back to my hometown Kuching in 1995, much like what Tun did in the 1961 when Tun decided to return to serve Sarawak from Australia.

“Upon returning to Sarawak, I became President of the Sarawak Australian Graduates Association (SAGA), where Tun was the Patron, for over 15 years,” he said.

Over the last 36 years, Chan has been involved in university and alumni matters with Taib who shared some of his insights during his early university days, experiences and perspectives.

He recalled that Taib, in 1958, went to the University of Adelaide in South Australia under a Colombo Plan scholarship following his excellent performance in the Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination.

“While studying Law at the university, he was active in a local Adelaide Mosque in Little Gilbert Street, Adelaide, South Australia. It is the oldest mosque in Australia, built in 1880s. The mosque was where Muslim students from Southeast Asia met each other as well as from other countries including Afghanistan and Europe,” he said.

He said he visited the Adelaide mosque with Taib whilst attending an alumni event in Adelaide.

“Tun discussed with his friends at the mosque on how to help others and how to help to create a better society for the poor, the deprived and the needy.

“This influenced Tun’s perspective and policy on equality, inclusiveness and poverty eradication in Sarawak. His common touch has ensured and enabled a peaceful co-existence between the 28 ethnic groups that span the length and breadth of Sarawak – a remarkable feat in itself,” he pointed out.

According to Chan, Taib was admitted direct into the first year of university and apparently was the first student in the university to be admitted directly thanks to his excellent results.

He said Taib graduated with excellent results with the Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Adelaide in 1960.

Upon graduation, Taib was appointed as an associate to Justice Sir Herbert Mayo of the Supreme Court of South Australia, he added.

“In 1961, Tun spent a year working in Adelaide before returning to Sarawak. He was the first lawyer of Asian origin to be admitted to practise by the Supreme Court in South Australia.”

He said Taib placed great values and importance towards education as a pathway for individual, society and country’s well-being and progress.

As founding director of Tunku Putra School in 1996, Chan said he brought the idea of setting up an international school, Tunku Putra, in Kuching and received Taib’s immediate support and advice.

“Tun picked the name of Tunku Putra for the school, naming after the first Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tunku Abdul Rahman. Tunku Putra School was set up in collaboration with Prince Alfred College of Adelaide.

“Tun’s policy of developing education has led to thousands of primary and secondary schools being built all over the state, including rural areas. Sarawakians today are better-educated, better-skilled and wealthier.

“Tun’s notable dedication to supporting quality higher education (was evident) as he drew two campuses of Australian universities to set up in Sarawak namely Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak in 2000 located in Kuching and Curtin University Malaysia in 1999 located in Miri,” he added.

He said Taib knew well that educational links can be a pillar of bilateral relationship between countries.

Via such links, he said Malaysians and Australians have formed personal connections through business, trade, tourism, culture, the arts and sports.

“This dynamic web of people-to-people contacts enlivens and deepens bilateral relationship. Tun said that these friendships help us to understand and celebrate each other’s cultures and perspectives.

“They also build strength, resilience and mutual trust that enable us to resolve differences in a constructive and cooperative manner,” Chan added.

He said Taib’s university days no doubt influenced his thoughts, vision and policy for Sarawak.

As a result of Taib’s politics of development, he said Sarawak’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth exceeded national average in 1995.

To balance the development between urban and rural areas, he said Taib also endorsed town planning and natural resources planning, areas where he picked up strong interests during his formative years at the University of Adelaide.

“For Tun’s outstanding and startling services and contributions to Sarawak and Malaysia, he received state, national and international awards including Australian awards namely the Order of Australia (AO) in 2001 by the Government of Australia, the Doctor of Technology by Curtin University of Technology, Australia in 2000 and the Doctor of University Degree by University of Adelaide, Australia in 1994,” he added.