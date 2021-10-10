HSN provides opportunity to appreciate life, unity – CM

KUCHING (Oct 10): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the National Sports Day (HSN) celebration this year provides the opportunity for Malaysians, especially the people in Sarawak, to appreciate life and unity among the multiracial society, while the country is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said HSN was also one of the government’s efforts to encourage people to practice a healthy and active lifestyle.

“HSN is also hoped to inculcate the spirit of unity among the people and sports is a good medium to achieve unity between races,” he said in his speech at the state-level HSN 2021 celebration here today.

The text of his speech was read out by state Youth and Sports Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abang Johari said in conjunction with HSN 2021, various sports activities and programmes were held in all divisions, including competitions, shows and recreational activities.

In addition, knowledge-based programmes such as workshops or seminars on healthy eating habits, sports massage as well as online programmes are actively being carried out, besides E-sports tournaments and ‘TikTok’ challenges. – Bernama