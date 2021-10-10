MoH: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate stands at 71.5 pct

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sarawak’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate stood at 71.5 per cent, exceeding the national rate of 60.3 per cent as of yesterday (Oct 9), said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

According to an infographic shared by the MoH, two other states namely Penang and Perak also recorded over 70 per cent of ICU bed utilisation rate.

Penang reported the highest at 84.8 per cent and Perak’s was 74.6 per cent.

The ICU bed utilisation rates in four other states and a territory were between 60 and 69 per cent.

They were Terengganu at 68.8 per cent, Perlis (68.4 per cent), Johor (66.7 per cent), Klang Valley (66.1 per cent) and Kedah (60.6 per cent).

Two other states namely Kelantan and Sabah’s ICU bed utilisation rate stood at 58.8 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.

Other states that recorded relatively lower ICU bed utilisation rate were Melaka at 39.1 per cent, Pahang (36.4 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (33.6 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest at just 8.7 per cent.

Malaysia recorded 8,743 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, marking a drop of just over 1,000 cases from Friday’s figure of 9,751.

To date, the country’s infections tally stands at 2,332,221.

Malaysia recorded 74 more deaths from Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the death toll to 27,265.