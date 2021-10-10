More efficient medical check of foreign workers

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): A more secure and efficient process in the medical examination of Sabah’s foreign workers is on the cards under State-owned WH Medicare Sdn Bhd.

The wholly owned subsidiary of the State Government’s strategic investment arm, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB), is working towards improving the processes of the required annual medical examinations for foreign workers here.

QSB Chief Communications Officer Muhammad Khairulnizam Hasnan said WH Medicare’s planned future upgrades for the foreign workers’ medical examination include the introduction of a biometric system.

“This means the foreign workers who undergo medical examinations would be identified by their fingerprints apart from their personal documents,” he said.

“This would go a long way in ensuring the identities of workers that are to undergo the medical examinations,” Khairulnizam added.

He said WH Medicare was also looking at introducing the digitalisation of x-ray images of the respective foreign workers, adding that the move would help speed up the processing of the medical examinations.

WH Medicare was also obtaining technical support for the improvement of the online submission of the foreign workers’ medical examination documents, he added.

“This translates to time saving for employers and their workers and making this yearly requirement for them a bit more convenient,” he added.

The Sabah State cabinet had awarded the foreign workers medical examination concession to WH Medicare on Feb 26, 2020.

This was reaffirmed by the Sabah Cabinet a week later on March 4.

Khairulnizam said WH Medicare was sticking to the pricing for the foreign workers’ medical examination that was first drawn up 15 years ago.

“Prices of goods and services have gone up considerably in that period but the costs of medical examinations for foreign workers is an exception,” he said.

He said some medical clinics and laboratories who were WH Medicare’s partners for the foreign workers medical examination had questioned the viability of maintaining the 15-year-old prices.

“We will keep to these prices for as long as possible. We will try to avoid any changes so as not to burden employers and their workers amid the economic recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic,” Khairulnizam added.