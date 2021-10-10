OCBC Bank sponsors home nursing equipment worth RM20,000

SIBU (Oct 10): Some 500 patients under the care of Sibu Cancer Care Society will benefit from OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad RM20,000 sponsorship of home nursing equipment.

A joint press release from OCBC Bank and Rotary Club of Sibu yesterday said four hospital beds, six medical oxygen regulators, six oxygen cylinders, two portable phlegm suction units and a five-litre oxygen concentrator will assist home palliative care of cancer patients especially those from the lower income group.

“Rotary Club of Sibu initiated and invited OCBC Bank to be the sponsor to reduce the financial burden involved in purchasing single-use equipment,” the press release said.

President of Rotary Club of Sibu, Loh Wei Boon said the initiative was much needed to help cancer patients recuperating at home especially when hospitals are full during the pandemic.

“We are grateful to OCBC Bank through its Sibu branch for its generous support and contribution to assist cancer patients through Sibu Cancer Care Society. The club is now able to coordinate and distribute the nursing equipment to cancer patients, especially those from lower income groups,” said Loh.

OCBC Bank Sibu branch senior manager Albee Ling said the bank continues to be involved in areas where it operates by going beyond providing superior banking products and services by meeting social needs of the people as well.

“We want to reach out to those most in need during the pandemic including the patients and caregivers at Sibu Cancer Care Society. We thank Rotary Club of Sibu for collaborating with us on this meaningful initiative,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sibu Cancer Care Society chairman Dr Clement Chen expressed gratitude to the bank and club.

“We really appreciate the donation with more and more people contacting us. So, we really need a lot of donations to buy equipment,” said Dr Chen, explaining that the society has developed a system akin to a library of the patients and nursing equipment lent out for free.

We call on more people to chip in or join us as volunteers,” he added.