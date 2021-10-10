‘PEDi’ to boost rural digital economic activities – Annuar

CAMERON HIGHLANDS (Oct 10): The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will transform some 1,000 Community Internet Centers nationwide into Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) as part of efforts to boost digital economy activities among the rural population.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said among the improvements to be emphasised were the provision of equipment, internet access facilities at each premise as well as participation and the ability of the rural community to master the digital economy platform.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will coordinate workflow and provide training in empowering the people’s knowledge and ensure they utilise e-commerce as a window to market local products to global levels.

“Every Keluarga Malaysia PEDi will have an administrative board or committee, community representatives, non-governmental organisations and trade associations who will all work together as an administrative team so as to empower their rural community,” he said.

He said this was important because the government does want to be the only first-class infrastructure provider, with billions of ringgit spent through Jendela (National Digital Network Plan), only to see poor levels of use, involvement and mastery.

Annuar told reporters this after a visit to the Tanah Rata Community Internet Centre here in conjunction with KKMM’s Kembara Connectivity programme, which was also attended by Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor and MCMC chairman Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek.

He said if in the past, many rural residents migrated to urban areas to get jobs or to do business, PEDi will now help them run businesses even from rural areas while still being able to venture into borderless foreign markets.

During the visit, Annuar also announced the construction of a new telecommunication tower in Cameron Highlands involving an allocation of RM120 million, in which works will begin next week.

“There will be facilities for the Orang Asli community in Cameron Highlands as well, InsyaAllah (and) by the end of next year, 90 per cent will receive fiber optics broadband services,” he said. – Bernama