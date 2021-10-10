PM: Fully vaccinated Malaysians can travel abroad without MyTravelPass starting Monday

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 10): The government has agreed to allow Malaysians who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 to travel abroad without MyTravelPass (MTP) of the Immigration Department effective tomorrow, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision to abolish MTP was among others to reunite family members and spouses who were separated from Malaysians working abroad and those carrying out business activities.

“However, the approval is subject to the individual having been completely vaccinated and travellers are still required to undergo quarantine upon returning to the country,” he said in a special media conference aired live via local television stations and social media platforms this evening.

MTP, introduced by the Immigration Department on Oct 7 last year, is the permit for Malaysians and foreigners to enter and exit the country through the system.

Asked on the country’s checkpoints which had been opened to foreign tourists, Ismail Sabri said they are still not open except on emergency or official government matters.

“The Health Ministry (MOH) will be evaluating the opening of national gateways to foreign tourists and it would be announced soon,” he said.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri said Malaysians travelling overseas would be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days upon returning to the country as stipulated by the MOH.

According to him, Malaysians will be allowed to undergo quarantine at home while for certain cases the MOH will provide quarantine centres.

“Those entering the country will also be required to undergo COVID-19 screening tests in their country of origin, which is three days before arriving in Malaysia and they must also undergo the stipulated quarantine period,” he said.

Asked if other countries would accept the entry of Malaysian tourists, Ismail Sabri said that would depend on the stipulation of the respective nations.

“Previously, we had proposed the Green Travel Bubble and seven countries were open to the idea. The MOH will consider this matter before allowing the country’s borders to be reopened,” he said. — Bernama