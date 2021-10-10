PM: Interstate travel allowed for fully vaccinated individuals from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The government has agreed to allow interstate travel from tomorrow, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said this is after the Covid-19 vaccination rate of the adult population in the country hit 90 per cent.

“The government has agreed to allow Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) who are fully vaccinated to cross state borders from tomorrow without having to apply for police permits,” he said in a special media conference aired live on television stations and via social media platforms today. – Bernama