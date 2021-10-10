PSB to help nurseries, pre-schools, kindies if in power

SIBU (Oct 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) wants to take great care of nurseries, pre-schools and kindergartens if it is given the mandate to form the state government after the next state election.

Its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said these institutions play important role in a child’s educational process.

“The government, whether at the state or federal level, has not paid enough attention to these categories of education.

“If we are given the opportunity to rule, we will definitely take great care of them,” he said at the presentation of hand sanitisers, face masks, and face shields to teachers from 14 taska and 33 kindergartens here yesterday.

Wong, who is also the Bawang Assan assemblyman, said at the moment, these institutions collected fees from parents but with not many children, fees collected may not be enough to even pay teachers’ salary.

“Teachers’ salaries are very low, so they are not motivated to do the job properly. It is in this area that our party is going to look into. We want to see how to subsidise them, and how to help them,” he said.