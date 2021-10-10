Sabati’s honorary secretary receives ‘Dato’ title

BINTULU (Oct 10): Honorary secretary of Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) Datin Dr Zaliha Christine Abdullah was among recipients of Darjah Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) which carries the title ‘Dato’ in conjunction with Yang Di-Pertua Negeri’s birthday yesterday.

Zaliha obtained B.Sc. (Hons) University of Nottingham in United Kingdom, United Kingdom (UK), MSc. University of Malaya and PhD CNAA London, UK.

She was Associate Professor & Head for Biotechnology Department at Universiti Pertanian Malaysia (UPM) Serdang, Selangor from 1970 to 1983 and had served as thesis supervisors to postgraduate students from various local and foreign universities.

In 1993 to 2018, she served as Senior Research Fellow at CRAUN Research Sdn Bhd in Kuching to become lead researcher and head of Upstream Technology (1993– 2004).

She was also the coordinator and chief scientist (2004–2018) in research on the Development of (+) – Calanolide A as an anti -HIV drug.

Zaliha who is wife to Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) and Jepak Assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip has been honorary secretary of Sabati since 2016. She is also active in charity work.

She received Pingat Bintang Kenyalang in 2016 and Johan Bintang Kenyalang in 2020.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) deputy chairman Haidar Khan Asghar Khan also received the same award while Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat and BDA general manager Muhamad Yakup Kari received Sarawak Bakti Service Award (DJBS) which carries the title ‘Datu’ during the investiture by head of state by Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.