SAR operation ends for five anglers missing at sea

SANTUBONG (Oct 10): After seven days of fruitless search for the five anglers who went missing at sea, a unanimous decision was reached for the Maritime Rescue Sub Center (MRSC) Kuching to stand down at 5pm yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus told a press conference yesterday that the MRSC will be reactivated once new clues to the missing boat are found.

“As of today, the search has covered a total of 3,144 nautical square miles,” said Zin Azman adding that after yesterday MMEA ships, KM Cekal and KM Sri Aman, will keep an eye out to continue the search at sea.

On the 7th day yesterday, the SAR operation was focused above 15 nautical miles radius from Tanjung Sipang covering areas such as Besi Buruk, Tanjung Sipang, Karang Berumput, Tukun Bass, Pulau Lakei, Pulau Satang, Pulau Sampadi and Batu Mandi.

Search along the coastlines was also carried out starting at Tanjung Sipang to the areas near Pulau Satang and from Tanjung Sipang to Tanjung Po.

It involved 115 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, Royal Malaysia Police Royal Air Wing Unit, Sarawak Marine Police, Sarawak Coast Guard and the maritime community.

Assets for the search included MMEA’s ships KM Cekal and Kilat 35, a Bomba helicopter, a CE408 police aircraft and several boats under the different participating agencies.

Ten fishing boats from the maritime community also included in yesterday’s search were tasked to patrol along the east coast of Tanjung Sipang in search of clues.

So far, the only clue which was uncovered by the SAR team is an orange buoy, believed to be from the missing boat on the first day of the SAR on Oct 3.

“If the boat has sunk, there would definitely be clues such as the boat’s petrol tank, life jacket or fishing rods which will float up to sea,” he added.

As of press time, the missing victims are Khamizan Saidi, 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.

Earlier this week, the boat owner Addin Chee Kifli claimed that the victims had set off to sea from ‘Jeti 98 Fishing Village’ in Santubong around 5pm on Oct 1.

A police report on their disappearance was lodged by the boat owner on Oct 3.

Those with any information regarding the missing boat and victims are to call the Santubong police station at 082-846222.

Meanwhile, MMEA also concluded its operation this week involving 10 victims who went missing on Oct 2, with the discovery of the final victim who was found drowned on Oct 6.

The other nine victims, including the boat’s captain, were rescued by fishermen on Oct 3.