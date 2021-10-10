SDMC: Fully vaccinated individuals can enter S’wak without police permits starting tomorrow

KUCHING (Oct 10): Fully vaccinated individuals can enter Sarawak without police permits starting tomorrow, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said they will still be required to apply for entry via EnterSarawak and submit proof of their complete vaccination status.

SDMC added that they must also provide a negative result from RT-PCR or Antigen test from health clinics or laboratories within three days prior to travel.

“They must also provide other related personal particulars,” it said.

SDMC made this call following the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier today on the lifting of the ban on interstate travel.

The prime minister said that the government agreed to lift the interstate travel restrictions after the targeted 90 per cent Covid-19 vaccination rate for the adult population in Malaysia was achieved.

In line with the announcement, SDMC said it agreed to allow interstate travel without police permits for individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination starting tomorrow at 12.01am.