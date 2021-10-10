Seven localities in S’wak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Oct 10): Seven localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update statement said that two longhouses namely Rh Juram anak Sain, Sungai Selitut in Tatau and Rh Lapit @ Lapie anak Lai, Sungai Binau, Jalan Ulu Sebauh in Sebauh have been placed under EMCO from Oct 8 to 17.

The EMCO from Oct 10 to 19 involve three longhouses, namely Rh Bericha, Temiang, Batu Lintang, Undop in Sri Aman; Rh Ason, Ulu Balut and Rh Jepun, Rantau Panjai, Sungai Masit in Julau.

Rh Jully, Sg Jagit Sare in Sarikei is placed under EMCO from Oct 11 to 20 while Rh Jantai, Lubok Nibong in Saratok is under EMCO from Oct 11 to 21.

No further EMCO extensions have been enforced in other localities.

Meanwhile, the EMCO ended for three localities in Lubok Antu, consisting of Kampung Saudara Baru, Merindun; Rh Sirai, Maru, Engkilili; and Rh Bugie, Kapu Ulu, Lemanak.

The EMCO also ended at eight localities on Oct 10, consisting of Rh Gait, Keranggas and Rh Peter, Mujan in Skrang, Lubok Antu; Rh Wing, Gua Sukat in Sri Aman; Rh Alin, Begumbang in Betong; and in Pakan – Rh Jilap, Tajuk Bt 6, Rh Panggai, Dayat, Rh Anding, Sg Merah Dayu and Rh Ko, Sg Genega.