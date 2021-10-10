Sibu Hospital ready for surge in Covid-19 cases, say Dr Annuar

SIBU (Oct 10): Sibu Hospital is ready to face any eventuality in the surge of Covid-19 cases that require hospitalisation, says Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator, Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said although the number of cases in categories 3 and 4 is low, the SDDMC is not taking any chances.

“Medical teams from Selayang field hospital in Peninsula will be here as part of the contingency plans in addition to the construction of the modular intensive care unit (ICU) equipped with 10 additional beds, to back up the existing two ICUs.

“A 100-bed field hospital will be set up in the parking bays of Sibu Hospital to cater for non Covid-19 patients, who are awaiting to be discharged.

“Please be informed that the field hospital is only for non-Covid-19 patients,” Dr Annuar the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing said in his live Facebook streaming last night.

Dr Annuar also reminded Sibu folk not to let their guard down despite lower number of daily cases recorded from Oct 3 till 9.

“Abiding strictly by the standard operating procedure (SOP) is still the most important although we have completed both doses of vaccine.

“The lower number of cases of 919 recorded for the period from Oct 3 till 9 against 1,633 cases from Sept 26 till Oct 2, does not mean that we can start to take things easy and become complacent.

“We need to be on high alert at all times and if we are complacent and do not follow the SOP, there is a high possibility of Sibu recording a surge in the number of new daily Covid-19 cases.

“I have stressed many times that everyone needs to work together to break the chain of Covid-19 infections,” he said.

On the 117 cases reported in Sibu yesterday, he said 43 cases (36.75 per cent) were in category 1, and 71 cases (60.68 per cent) in category 2.

He added that category 3 has one case (0.86 per cent), category 4 two cases (1.71 per cent), and no case in category 5 in the division.

Touching on brought-in-dead (BID), he repeated his reminder for those under home quarantine to immediately call the hospital if they feel unwell to avoid any health complications.

Dr Annuar stressed the importance of having an oximeter to monitor the oxygen level in the body. Once the oxygen level dropped below 95 per cent, individuals under home quarantine must immediately call the hospital.

He added that he has initiated a project to give a unit of oximeter to every household and longhouse in Nangka.

He said the matter is still being worked out with the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) including that of longhouses.

He also called on hawkers in the villages to comply with the SOP especially in the wearing of face masks.

The people are urged to WhatsApp the hotline (013-9994158) if they see anyone not complying with SOP.