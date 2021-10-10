St John Ambulance Sarawak founder calls for inclusion of CPR in school curriculum

KUCHING (Oct 10): Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon has once again made an impassioned plea to make Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) compulsory in all schools and institutions of higher learning not only in Malaysia, but also globally.

Ang who is the Founder, Council chairman and Commander of St John Ambulance Sarawak, said for many years he had been campaigning for legislation in the education and health policy which could save lives needlessly lost every day.

“A few years ago when I officiated at a St. John Ambulance Sarawak‘s MASS CPR EXERCISE, I spoke again on my proposal to make CPR a compulsory subject, the then Federal government strongly supported my proposal.

“Its deputy Federal Education minister told the press that the Federal government would study as to how the Education Ministry could incorporate it into the existing syllabus,” he said

He added support also came from the Sarawak government as Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah even gave some good suggestions on how to include CPR in the school curriculum.

“I am confident that the present Federal government will continue to support this proposal which transcends politics, race , religion and ideological belief.

“And make this a reality soon by introducing the necessary legislation in parliament.”

Ang added that he was delighted to note that other countries had also taken this idea very seriously.

“Britain announced before Pandemic it would start CPR training at schools in 2020 as every year in the United Kingdom it was reported that there were about 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, but less than 10 percent of these casualties survived because no one knew CPR at that most crucial moment.

“There is, I think, no reason for anyone not to support the compulsory learning of CPR as it is just a simple training and all you need is a person who has been trained in basic First Aid to start a class.”

Ang is optimistic that the government, St John Ambulance, Red Crescent and similar organizations besides hospitals and volunteers would be happy to join in this mission to save precious lives needlessly lost due to lack of CPR knowledge.

“I ask you all to give your support, personally I do not want anything. My only wish and joy will be to see lives save instead of hearing patients die even before help arrives.”