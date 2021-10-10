‘Tenugui Design Contest’ opens to Malaysians

KUCHING (Oct 10): Creative Malaysians aged 18 and above are invited to take part in the “Tenugui Design Contest” organised by The Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur from now until Oct 31.

‘Tenugui’ is a traditional Japanese rectangular hand towel made of thin cotton in standard size of 35cm by 90cm.

It is useful and versatile, used not only as a washcloth or dish cloth but also as gift, headband, souvenir, decoration, wrapper for bottles and other items.

The long sides of the cloth are finished with selvage to prevent fraying while the short sides are simply cut, so part of the aesthetics is the slightly unfinished edge. The loose threads are part of tenugui’s appeal and mark of its authenticity.

The objective of the contest is to showcase the talent and creativity of Malaysians through textile design for tenugui.

With the theme of ‘Malaysia+Japan’, the design should evoke a fusion of Malaysian and Japanese cultural elements.

The design should be for a rectangle-shaped fabric, 35cm by 90cm in size, with a resolution of 300dpi. It must be applied on a provided template.

Only one entry is allowed per submission to be received by 5pm Oct 31.

Cash prizes of RM1,500, RM1,000 and RM500 await the top three winners who will also receive a certificate each.

To view the detail contest guidelines and download entry form along with the design template, go to www.jfkl.org.my/tenugui-design-contest/.