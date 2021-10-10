Three vaccination centres closed

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): The vaccination centres (PPV) at Dewan Mini Putrajaya, Menggatal Community Hall and Wisma Wanita will be closed beginning Monday (October 11).

According to a notice issued by Kota Kinabalu Covid-19 Immunization Task Force (CITF) posted on Kota Kinabalu Health Office’s Facebook page, on Sunday (October 10) was the last day of operation for Dewan Mini Putrajaya, Menggatal Community Hall and Wisma Wanita PPVs.

Starting today, all vaccine recipients who are supposed to receive their second dose of vaccine in these three PPVs will be instructed to get their jab at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) PPV.

Notification will be provided on the MySejahtera application, said the task force which also stated that those in Kota Kinabalu who have yet to be inoculated could visit SICC PPV or nearby health clinics for walk-in vaccination.