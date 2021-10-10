Umno’s refusal to work with Bersatu just personal opinions – Ahmad Faizal

ALOR GAJAH (Oct 10): Umno’s refusal to work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the Melaka state election is nothing more than the personal views of some leaders from the party, said Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu .

He said Bersatu was always open to negotiations and was ready to work with anyone as long as it did not harm religion, race and the country.

“Right now, I am a Cabinet member led by someone from Umno. We meet up well, make decisions together, defend the decisions we have made and this we will continue.

“So to answer that question, most of the leaders up there have no problem working together. There may be one or two people who do not want to cooperate, ” he said when met by reporters at the Alor Gajah district-level National Sports Day celebration here today.

Last Wednesday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that the party would not cooperate with Bersatu in the Melaka state election.

The Melaka State Assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after the Umno-led state government lost its majority, thus necessitating the state election to be held within 60 days thereof. – Bernama