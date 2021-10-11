532 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): New Covid-19 infections in Sabah continued to decline to 532 on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu registered 74 cases, followed by Ranau (55), Kota Belud (53), Keningau (38), Penampang (34) and Tenom (34).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said no district reported new infections above three digits.

“Only Ranau and Tambunan recorded double-digit increase in cases.

“Several districts showed significant decrease in cases, namely Pitas -25 cases, Beluran -19 cases, Beaufort -14 cases, Papar -12 cases and Lahad Datu -12 cases.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 33.27 per cent of the cases were detected from symptomatic screenings, which indicated that sporadic cases was the main determinant of the fluctuation in the daily cases in Sabah.

Although the 532 cumulative cases were reported on Monday, he said the actual number of cases that occurred in the last 24 hours was only 270 cases, or 50.75 per cent of the daily cases, after deducting cases that were registered late after two days or more.

Of the new cases, he said 20.86 per cent fell under Category 1 and 75.56 per cent under Category 2.

“Category 1 and 2 usually only require monitored treatment at home or at Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) if needed.”

He added that 11 cases required treatment and care in hospitals, four cases under Category 3, five in Category 4 and two in Category 5, whereas eight cases were under assessment and further investigation.