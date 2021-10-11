Abdul Karim urges PSB elected reps to attend special meeting on 2022 State Budget tomorrow

KUCHING (Oct 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) assemblymen, as responsible elected representatives of the people, should attend the special meeting on 2022 State Budget tomorrow, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said the special meeting would be held to explain next year’s budget since the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting to debate the budget could not be held due to the ongoing Emergency due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you are being responsible as the people’s elected representative, you should come over and listen. Because this has got something to do with the supply, the budget for next year. It is not about discussing on projects, it is about what the state is putting down as far as its budgetary and financial matters are concerned.

“It is to be explained and I think it is only fair for them, being the ‘wakil rakyat’ (elected representatives), to be present and they are in the know. ‘Jangan nanti’ (Let it not be) you don’t attend and later you say you are not being informed.

“That is the whole purpose of calling the meeting. That session will not be like a DUN session where there will be debates. But of course, there will be question and answer in tomorrow’s session, you can ask your question,” he said today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said a special Cabinet meeting is held today, where matters regarding 2022 State Budget are expected to be discussed.

“I think the Cabinet is given that empowerment. After the Cabinet approval, it will be explained to the state assemblymen and that is where the state assemblymen are being called tomorrow,” he said.

According to him, tomorrow’s meeting is done in accordance with the Emergency Ordinance.

“I am not too sure which provision it is but there must be some ‘kelulusan’ (approval) or else the next year who is going to pay the salary of civil servants for example.

“So, I believe it has something to do with that. We don’t care how much Tourism (Ministry) can get and so on, as long as the government of the day can move without restrictions, (and) the financial and budgetary requirements complied with the financial procedures,” he said.

On Oct 8, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh in a statement had said the party’s elected representatives will not be attending the special meeting on 2022 State Budget.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, also questioned the purpose of having a the special meeting which is scheduled to take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here at 10am.

He said a State Budget for Sarawak is an official document prepared by the state government presenting the anticipated revenue and proposed expenditures for the coming financial year.

“In a parliamentary system, the budget which is the annual state government official statement requires the approval of the Legislature.

“Standing Order 63 states that the draft estimates of the state expenditures and revenue for the succeeding year shall be laid upon the table before the introduction into the Dewan of the annual Supply Bill.

“Therefore, before the Budget can be sanctified, it must obtain the approval of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN),” he had said in the statement.

Wong also pointed out that a State Budget is a serious official document which must not be treated so perfunctorily as just to give a ‘Mesyuarat Khas Belanjawan Negeri 2022‘ (Special Meeting on 2022 State Budget) at the BCCK.

He said even though all the elected representatives had been invited to attend the meeting, it was not stated for what purpose.

He further queried: “Why is the mesyuarat khas (special meeting) not held in the DUN?”

Wong felt that a special meeting on the 2022 State Budget to be held at a convention hall “cannot be treated too seriously”.

Even if under the Emergency Order, Wong said, the Chief Minister may have the absolute power over the handling of the annual Budget, therefore PSB was of the opinion that the state government and the DUN Speaker’s office can organise one or two days sitting to allow the 2022 Budget to be officially tabled in the DUN to seek approval.