At 73.9 pct, Sarawak has third highest ICU use rate nationally

KUCHING (Oct 11): Sarawak’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 73.9 per cent utilised while the national ICU bed utilisation rate stood at 61.6 per cent as of yesterday (Oct 10), according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In an infographic shared by MoH on its Facebook page today, Penang reported the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 83.3 per cent followed by Perak (76.2 per cent) and Sarawak.

Other states and territories that reported over 50 per cent of ICU beds utilised were Klang Valley (68 per cent), Johor (64.9 per cent), Terengganu (64.1 per cent), Kelantan (63.6 per cent), Kedah (60.6 per cent) and Sabah (52 per cent).

Other states that saw ICU bed utilisation rates below 50 per cent were Perlis (47.4 per cent), Pahang (45.8 per cent), Melaka (40.6 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (35.5 per cent).

Labuan was the only territory that had single digit rate at 8.7 per cent.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 7,373 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the infections tally to 2,339,594.

The country also reported 64 more pandemic deaths yesterday, with its death toll currently at 27,329.