Body of missing man found

TENOM (Oct 11): A 25-year-old man who was reported missing and feared drowned while swimming and and catching fish at Sungai Padas Kuala Tomani on Saturday, was found on Monday morning.

Villagers found the body of Zali Tun before contacting the authorities around 7.30am.

Tenom fire and rescue chief of operation Saony Saimin said the victim’s body was found near SK Kuala Tomani, about one kilometer from where he was reported missing.

Zali and his cousin went to the river about 12.40pm for a swim and fish. He later started having trouble and called for help.

His cousin, who was about three metres away, tried to save him but failed.

The victim then disappeared under water.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Misran Bisara said no injuries were found on the victim’s body.

“His body has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said.