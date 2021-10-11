Broadcast content always monitored by KKMM – Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): Television broadcast content are always monitored by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) to ensure the scripts do not violate the principles of Rukun Negara.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said certain qualities are used in creative writing to convey a message.

“In our society, there are many types of titles used to call a person, like teacher, ustaz and ustazah (for religious teachers), tok imam, tok guru, datuk, datuk seri, datin, tun, toh puan and so on.

“We allow these to be used, including in drama scripts as long as its use does not violate the stipulated guidelines and principles of Rukun Negara,” he said in response to a question from Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Hasanuddin wanted to know whether the ministry monitors drama scripts that have characters with titles like Tan Sri and Datuk Seri who are involved in immoral activities.

Annuar said there are two methods of procurement of broadcast materials, one of which is those produced by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) itself, which is more controlled with a clear message.

The other is procurement of creative ideas, including drama, by other parties which involves having to go through a ‘pitching’ process for evaluation, he added.

Anwar said in his view, the content of a drama should be adapted to current situation and society. ”

“We have now entered the phase of national recovery, so we should revive the spirit of the Malaysian Family, the principle of togetherness, current values ​​and national values ​​should be encouraged to be applied through the medium of broadcast, including in drama and telemovies,” he added.

To a question from Dr Maszlee Malik (Bebas-Simpang Renggam) whether the ministry would help promote the country’s wrestling industry, Annuar said the ministry was prepared to work with with sports bodies, including wrestling, to help the growth of the country’s sports industry. – Bernama