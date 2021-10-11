Cops fire shots at car as wanted drug suspect attempts escape in Menggatal

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Police were forced to fire two shots at a tyre of a car as a wanted drug suspect tried to escape in front of a restaurant in Menggatal, here this afternoon.

It is learnt that the incident, which was recorded by a member of the public and has since gone viral on social media, occurred around 2pm, when a couple of plain clothes policemen tried to apprehend the suspect, who managed to jump into his car and tried to speed off.

A 30-second video of the incident shows policemen trying to break windows on both sides of the car before one of them opens fire on a tyre of the red car to prevent the suspect from fleeing the scene.

However, the suspect still managed to speed off by driving over a curb and almost running into the policemen.

The policemen are then seen jumping into their vehicles and chasing after the suspect.

