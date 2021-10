KUCHING (Oct 11): The number of Covid-19 related fatalities in Sarawak will soon breach the 1,000 mark following the 12 deaths reported in the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) daily update today.

The cases, which occurred between Oct 4 to 9, brings the state’s death toll to 999.

The committee in the statement said that the victims were aged between 50 and 82, and all of them had comorbidities.

It also said that there were no brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

MORE TO COME