Covid-19: Malaysia’s new infections drop further to 6,709

KUCHING (Oct 11): Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections dropped further to 6,709 today, according to the country’s Covid-19 live update website.

The country had 7,373 cases yesterday.

With the new infections today, Malaysia has a total of 2,345,303 cases.

The website also shows that over 21.3 million individuals were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday.

Yesterday alone, a total of 31,932 individuals across the country were administered the first dose of the vaccine.

As of yesterday, more than 45.65 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals nationwide.